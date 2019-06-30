Services
Janet Lechner


1937 - 2019
Janet Lechner Obituary
Janet Lechner

Middletown - Janet Lechner passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep, on June 23. Janet was born May 10, 1937 in Jersey City New Jersey.

She worked as a bookkeeper at the Holmdel Township municipal building for many years and retired from the Captains Insurance Agency in Belford, New Jersey in 1997. She relocated to Lake Monticello in Palmyra, Virginia where she and her husband George made many friends. Janet enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and all local activities with her neighbors and friends. She traveled extensively with her husband George Lechner. Both Janet and George enjoyed one of the most blessed marriages, truly best friends. They enjoyed a wonderful lifetime together blessed with a loving family.

She was pre deceased by her parents Charles and Helen Reti, her husband George Lechner, her sister Diane Andiorio, and her brother Charles Reti.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Webster and her husband Timothy, her son George Lechner and his wife Debra, her grandson George Lechner and his wife Leann, her granddaughter Kaitlin McCarthy and her husband Sean and her precious great grandson George Oliver whom we are so glad she got to meet.

As per her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial service and entombment at the family mausoleum in the Holmdel Cemetery will be at a later date to be announced. For messages of condolence, please visit Janet's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
