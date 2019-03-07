Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
Janet M. Clayton

Janet M. Clayton Obituary
Janet M. Clayton

Toms River, - Janet M. Clayton, age 74, of Toms River, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, March 6, 2019.

Janet was Lead Cafeteria Attendant for Toms River Intermediate North prior to her retirement.

She was predeceased by her daughter Cindy in 2008, brother Al, and sister Joan Brower.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years Fred Clayton, son Fred and wife Jennifer, and daughter Cheryl Rigsby and husband Robert; brothers Bill, Jim and John Farrington; also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Nicole, Dana, Ryan, Ashley, Hunter and Kyle, and 2 great grandchildren, Gavin and Emerson.

Visitation will be Friday 2-4 and 7-9, and Saturday 9:00AM to 10:00 AM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753.

Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
