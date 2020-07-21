Janet M. Ownes
Brielle - Janet M. Ownes, 76, of Brielle, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Care One at Wall. Born in Neptune, raised in Sea Girt, she lived in Hightstown, before moving to Brielle 41 years ago.
Janet was an elementary school teacher for the Asbury Park School District for years before retiring. Her last years, she was one of the founders of the Hope Academy Charter School.
Mrs. Ownes is survived by her husband of 57 years Earl Sr. and is also survived by two sons; Earl Jr and Daniel. She also has four grandchildren, Devin, Dylan, Shane and Ethan. Janet was a devout sports fan, especially football. She knew more about the sport than most males. She was a member of the Brielle and Wall Community First Aid Squads. She graduated Manasquan High School in 1962. She always remained loyal to Big Blue and Gray. She graduated Trenton State College in 1970 with a degree in Elementary Education. Janet was also a proud member of Theta Phi Sigma.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com