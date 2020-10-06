Janet Marie Duncan Fisher



Virginia Beach - Janet Marie Duncan Fisher, 83, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020.



Born in Long Branch, NJ, June 22, 1937.



She was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Ann Fisher-Shumaker and husband Jimmie Nelson Fisher Sr.



She is survived by son Jimmie N. Fisher Jr.,husband Kevin, daughter Sharlynn White, husband Johnny. Grandchildren, Christopher White, wife Christina, Jared White & Carol White. Great grandchildren, Talan White, Ashlyn Skye.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the love, support & kindness of so many.



A Gathering in Remembrance for Janet will take place Saturday, October 10th, 12 noon,at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 1530 Lafayette Blvd. Norfolk, Virginia 23509. A Zoom Link for her service can be obtained by contacting: Jim - jf757@aol.com or Sharlynn @ sharmw@aol.com



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Epiphany or any charity of your choosing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store