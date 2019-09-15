Services
1933 - 2019
Janet May Dougherty Obituary
Janet May Dougherty

Tinton Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of Janet May Dougherty, 86, announces her passing, on the morning of Sunday, September 8th, 2019 at 7:10 am, at Hackensack Meridian Health, Shrewsbury, NJ.

Janet will be lovingly remembered by her three children, LeeAnn (John), Kim (Joe) and Kelly (John). Janet will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Frankie, Marcus, and Jack by her brother, Clifford "Sonny" O'Neill and by sister-in-law Audrey O'Neill. Janet was predeceased by her husband Frank Dougherty and her parents Ruth and Clifford O'Neill,

Born and raised in Jersey City, the daughter of Ruth and Clifford O'Neill, she was a lifelong resident of New Jersey.

Janet was a saint and salt of the earth — the best mother, friend, and grandmother. She deeply loved her family and friends. She stayed at home with her kids all through their childhood. She never thought about herself but served everyone around her. She had a passion for animals, Siamese cats in particular, and fed the birds, raccoons, opossums, and foxes that would come out of the woods for a visit each evening. She loved watching old movies, reading and made the best homemade ice tea.

After the kids grew up Janet worked at Sears for many years gaining new friendships along the way.

Janet had a special place in everyone's hearts and will be deeply missed. Rest In Peace our beautiful mother of pure divine love.

"What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us". —Helen Keller
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019
