Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
93 Liberty St
Long Branch, NJ
Janet Schenck-Medley

Janet Schenck-Medley Obituary
Janet Schenck-Medley

Columbus - Janet Schenck-Medley, 72 of Columbus, NJ formerly of Long Branch, was called home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019. Janet was an empathetic and compassionate person who loved life and helping others. She specialized in private duty hospice care because helping others in their final hour was her calling. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday September 4th at Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty St., Long Branch. Family will gather at 10 am. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019
