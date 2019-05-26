Janet Szalkowski



Toms River - Janet Szalkowski, 79, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019.



Born in Wharton, NJ, Janet was a longtime resident of the Snug Harbor section of Toms River.



Janet, along with her late husband Leo, owned and operated S&S Realtors and S&S World Travel in Lavallette, NJ for many years before retiring.



She was founding parishioner of St. Justin the Martyr RC Church, Toms River, where she also was a member and past president of the church's Rosary Altar Society.



Janet was a longtime active member and President of the Seaside Chapter of Deborah.



She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Szalkowski, in 2001 and her son, David Szalkowski, in 2008.



Janet is survived by her daughter and son in law Lisa and Dana Darby of Manasquan, NJ, two sisters Joan Cleffi and her husband Bill of Rockaway, NJ and Beverly Megletti and her husband Ed of Land O'Lakes, FL, and three grandchildren Zachary Darby and his fiancée Jasmine, Samantha Darby and Sydney Darby.



The family will receive friends Tuesday 3:00pm - 7:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday 9:30am at St. Justin the Martyr RC Church, Toms River. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Seaside Chapter of Deborah.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary