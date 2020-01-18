Services
Janet Valente Collins Obituary
Hazlet - Janet Valente Collins, 83, of Hazlet passed away at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel on Friday, January 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Janet was born in Red Hook, NY. She is pre-deceased by her mother Sophie, her father Frank Valente and her brother Jimmy Flaherty. Surviving are her two children, son, Jack Collins; daughter, Janice and husband Peter Lenich; beloved granddaughters, Kaile and Kristen; and her siblings Eleanor McGivney, Bill Flaherty, Dolores (Jimmy) Cartwright, Theresa Menture, and Jack (Lucinda) Flaherty.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21 at the Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Ave., West Keansburg. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 22 at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
