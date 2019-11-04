|
|
Janet Wellstead
East Windsor - Janet Wellstead, 85, of Jackson and Aberdeen, peacefully passed away on November 3, 2019 in East Windsor. Janet was born on February 8, 1934 to Gunnar and Anna Madsen in Brooklyn, NY. Janet worked at Pershing in the finance department for many years. After retirement she helped raise her grandchildren. Janet loved music, she played the piano beautifully but most of all she loved her grandchildren. She truly cherished her most important role, Granny. Janet is survived by her loving children; five daughters, Kara Lambros (Stephen), Lisa Wilder (Jimmy), Anna Wellstead, Inga Wellstead, Chrysa Rogerson (Alan); son, George (Kristy); Brother, Stephen Madsen (Jane); sister, Mary Mahoney (John); 10 grandchildren, Janna, Daylen, Christopher, Kyle, Jesse, Michael, Arri, Dante, Brandy and Brent; and 17 great-grandchildren .
She was preceded in death by father, Gunnar, mother, Anna and daughter, Janet. Visitation will be held at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, NJ on Wednesday November 6, 2019 7-9pm, Thursday November 7, 2019 2-4 pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at , at the St. Joseph Church, Keyport, NJ.
Burial will take place at the St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following services. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019