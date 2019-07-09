Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Rumson
4 East River Rd
Rumson, NJ
Red Bank - Janet White, 91, passed away peacefully on July 2 at her home in Red Bank, NJ.

Janet was born in Erie, PA to the former Kathryn Hearst Pressly and William Everett Brown. She graduated from Academy High School in Erie and earned a BA from Oberlin College where she met her husband, E. Warner White.

Janet worked at Bell Labs in Holmdel, NJ as a member of the technical staff. She was active in environmental causes, was an avid gardener and member of the Fair Haven Garden Club, and a long-term member of the League of Women Voters. She loved spending time with family and was a source of great encouragement and practical support to each one in many ways.

Janet was predeceased by her husband Warner in 2107, and by her son Christopher in 1997. She is survived by her son Philip, daughter Margaret (Peggy) Milliken, grandchildren Kathryn and her husband Stephen LeTrent, Robin Milliken and her husband Joseph Byron, and great grandchildren Margaret and Jude LeTrent.

A memorial service will be held on July 20 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Rumson, 4 East River Rd, Rumson, NJ. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Holmdel Cemetery. Thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family at www.FertigFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019
