Janet Zeim Barkelew
Monmouth Beach - Janet Zeim Barkelew, age 85, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Lakewood, then Monmouth Beach where she lived for many years growing up and having a family of her own.
She is predeceased by her parents Andrew and Viola Zeim; brothers-in-law John Coniff and Robert Trembler, nephew John (Jack Coniff) and son-in-law Charles W. Walker.
She leaves behind her husband James M. Barkelew, daughters Janette Meisner and her husband Dave; Linda Burrough and husband Kevin; Judy Walker; Susan Goeckeler and husband William as well as grandchildren, Andrew Meisner and wife Kristine; Adrienne Meisner; Megan Burrough, Alyssa Walker, Christopher Walker, Jarred Goeckeler and Rowan Goeckeler and great grandchildren Ryan and Alex Meisner; and Lucas and Logan Burrough Cuchirello. She also has a sister, Carole Trembler; sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Coniff; nieces Belinda Coniff and Patricia Trembler Becker and nephew William Trembler.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 am at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 61 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch followed by the burial at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls, where both her parents remain. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Ladies Auxiliary of Monmouth Beach Fire Department, P.O. Box 103, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750 or Monmouth Beach Beautification Committee, P.O. Box 311 Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020