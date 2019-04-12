Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Zlata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Zlata

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Zlata Obituary
Janet Zlata

Highlands - Janet Zlata, 86, of Highlands, NJ, died on April 9, 2019 at CareOne at King James. She was born in Linden, NJ and lived in Highlands for the past 55 years. Janet worked as a Sales Clerk at Bradlees. She was a Past President of the Highlands Grammar School. She was a Brownie Scout Leader. And she was an avid fisher, she still holds the Women's World Record Fluke, which she caught in 2003.

Surviving are her husband, Alex; her children and their spouses, Diane and Tom McEvilly, Julie and Paul Moe, Debra and James O'Neal, and Michael and Kevin Zlata; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Edward, and her brothers, Richard and Edward, Jr.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now