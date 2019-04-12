|
|
Janet Zlata
Highlands - Janet Zlata, 86, of Highlands, NJ, died on April 9, 2019 at CareOne at King James. She was born in Linden, NJ and lived in Highlands for the past 55 years. Janet worked as a Sales Clerk at Bradlees. She was a Past President of the Highlands Grammar School. She was a Brownie Scout Leader. And she was an avid fisher, she still holds the Women's World Record Fluke, which she caught in 2003.
Surviving are her husband, Alex; her children and their spouses, Diane and Tom McEvilly, Julie and Paul Moe, Debra and James O'Neal, and Michael and Kevin Zlata; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Edward, and her brothers, Richard and Edward, Jr.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Linden.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019