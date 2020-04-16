|
Janette Hope Kwiatkowski
Janette Hope Kwiatkowski, 57, formerly of Brick, NJ passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Conway Medical Center, South Carolina.
Janette was born October 30, 1962 in Monmouth County, NJ a daughter to Janet Beams Aeling and the late Delbert Aeling. She graduated from Howell High School before moving to Brick where she raised her family.
Janette was pre-deceased by her sister Kim Aeling and her pug, Roxy whom she loved very much.
Janette was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a caring daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She never met a person whom she didn't love. Whether you knew her as Janette, Mama J, Mrs. K, Mema, Sparkles or just Mom; she was always an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and most importantly loved by all. Family was everything to Janette. She was at every sporting event cheering her boys on. There was nothing Janette enjoyed more then becoming a grandmother. Her grandbabies were everything to her. In her spare time, Janette enjoyed spending time at the beach whether taking walks or watching the dolphins, this was her happy place. Janette worked for the Brick Board of Education as a bus driver, before moving to South Carolina and continuing with the Horry County School District.
In addition to her mother, Janette is survived by her loving husband, Robert Kwiatkowski (SC); two sons Bryan Kopsic, Brick; Scott & Crystal Kopsic (SC); one brother, Buddy & Sue Aeling, Barnegat; three sisters, Cindy & Raymond Shea, Brick; Charlene & Mick Chelednik, Manchester; Debbie & Ramon Pressburger, Howell; four grandchildren, Mema's hearts, Kylee Kopsic & Bryce Kopsic; Dani Lewis & Gabbie Lewis and many other family members and friends that will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Janette's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020