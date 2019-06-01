|
Janice Anita Wilder
- - Janice Anita Wilder passed away May 26th, 2019 at her home in Jackson, NJ with her husband, Peter, at her side. Janice was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 15th, 1950 to parents Harriet and Irving Hoffman.
Janice met Peter in 1964. They have been together ever since and were married in 1972. Janice gave birth to two sons, Christopher and Mathew, in 1980 and 1984.
She was a Hunter College graduate who went on to excel as an elementary school teacher and a reading specialist. Janice taught in Brooklyn, NY for 15 years and in Jackson, NJ for 25 years. She was a truly dedicated teacher who always said there was no greater look than the look in a child's eyes when they finally "got it." In her personal life, Janice was the most selfless person and always put others first which is why she was such an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be so sorely missed. She always loved gardening and feeding the birds.
Janice is survived by her husband, Peter, her sons, Christopher and Mathew, her daughters-in-law, Heather and Jessica, her sister, Andrea, her brother-in-law, Jake, and her niece, Hannah. Janice is also survived by those who call her Nana; Benjamin Peter, Elena Anita, Jack Aiden & Lucas Nolan. Janice was preceded in death by her mother, Harriet, and father, Irving. "If there ever comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019