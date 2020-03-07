Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice C. Givens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice C. Givens Obituary
Janice C. Givens

Toms River - Janice C. Givens (nee Adler), 81, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Born in East Orange, NJ, she lived in South Carolina before moving to the Ocean County area 5 years ago.

Janice was a Secretary at Belk in Little River, South Carolina.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Givens, Sr. in 2014 and her granddaughter Maggie.

Janice is survived by her children John "Jay" Givens and his wife Ann Marie of Melbourne, FL, Maureen DeRose and her fiancé Edward Roche of Toms River, Patrick Givens of Long Branch, NJ and Eileen Givens of Orlando, FL, two brothers Ken and Chris Adler, a sister Judy Beausoleil, five grandchildren Nicole, Caitlin, Johnny, Annie and Jordan and two great grandchildren Braydon and Avery.

Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now