Janice C. Givens
Toms River - Janice C. Givens (nee Adler), 81, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Born in East Orange, NJ, she lived in South Carolina before moving to the Ocean County area 5 years ago.
Janice was a Secretary at Belk in Little River, South Carolina.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Givens, Sr. in 2014 and her granddaughter Maggie.
Janice is survived by her children John "Jay" Givens and his wife Ann Marie of Melbourne, FL, Maureen DeRose and her fiancé Edward Roche of Toms River, Patrick Givens of Long Branch, NJ and Eileen Givens of Orlando, FL, two brothers Ken and Chris Adler, a sister Judy Beausoleil, five grandchildren Nicole, Caitlin, Johnny, Annie and Jordan and two great grandchildren Braydon and Avery.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020