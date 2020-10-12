Janice D. Estenes
Monroe Township - Janice D. Estenes, 71 of Monroe Township, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the University Medical Center of Princeton. Born in Irvona, Pennsylvania, she lived in Freehold prior to moving to Monroe Township ten years ago.
She was an employee for the Nestle Company, Freehold, retiring 20 years ago. Prior to that, she was the owner and operator of the Mane Man Salon, Edison.
She was predeceased by her son, Shawn A. White, in 2017.
Surviving are her husband, William F. Estenes; a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Robert Auletto; two sisters, Judy Sweeney and Goldie Campbell; and three grandchildren, Carissa White, and Ryan and Nicholas Auletto. Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 7:30 PM. Donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.