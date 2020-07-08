Janice E. Jeremias
Janice E. Jeremias (nee Webb) passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on June 24, 2020 in her daughter's home in Forked River, NJ. Beloved wife of the late William Steudel, and then the late Carl Jeremias. She was the proud and loving mother of Donna Steudel Vickers of Lakewood, NJ, Dianne Steudel Burdette (Carl-Tom) of Forked River, NJ, and Tracy Jeremias Nolf (Gary) of Clearwater, FL. Treasured 'Grand-Jan' to Jenna Cleary, Angus Vickers, Brie Nolf, Sierra Nolf, Kayla Burdette Johnson (Bryan) and Evan Burdette. Cherished Great-'Grand-Jan' to Keira, Kaitlyn, Mason, Erin, Jamie, Lilith, Jace, and Orrin. Jan also leaves to cherish her memory two younger sisters and brothers-in-law, Gwen Webb Forte (Rich) of Pine Beach, NJ and Denise Robenolt (Larry) of Harrisburg, PA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins in PA, CA and MO that she adored and was so loved by them.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Jan graduated from Olney High School and Pierce College. She and her family relocated from PA to Whitesboro, NY, Bristol, TN, San Jose, CA and then settled in Lake Ridge, Toms River, NJ. When Jan lived in Lake Ridge she was very active in her community and particularly enjoyed singing in the Lake Ridge Chorus for many years. In 2017, Jan moved into Leisure Park Independent Living; she loved having her own apartment and enjoyed the social scene there.
Jan was life-long and passionate conservationist; she lived the motto "reduce, reuse and recycle" long before the public was aware of the need to do so. Jan was a Girl Scout leader of all ages most of her adult life. She also enjoyed vacationing with her family and friends and traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Malta, Majorca, Scotland (her favorite), Ireland, England, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France. Jan was a truly a unique lady; whimsical, mischievous, full of fun and the owner of a huge kind heart. She was the life of a party, a joy to know, and a blessing to many. Most importantly, she was a devout Christian who loved God and prayed daily for her family and friends. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Services will be held privately at 10:30am on Sat. August 1, 2020 at Lord of Lords Bible Community Church in Waretown, NJ; but the service will be lived streamed through Zoom. To access the link to Jan's service, post lasting condolences, memories or photos, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.giosafuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jan's memory to Lord of Lords Bible Community Church, https://lordsbcc.org/give
; the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate:
the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/donate-by-mail-or-phone.html
; or 4Ocean https://4ocean.com/about
. Arrangements entrusted to Giosa Funeral Home, West Berlin, NJ.