Brielle - Janice Felmly Wurfel, Brielle's "Cover Girl", was born to Lloyd M. and Anna Tallman Felmly on November 7th, 1923. She had been a cancer survivor since June 19th, 1967. She died peacefully after a brief illness, looking out at the river and the inlet, attended by her sons, in the family home she had occupied for 83 years.
She was a graduate of Glen Ridge High School and Bucknell University. While at Bucknell, she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, Panhellenic Council and sang in the Mixed Chorus. She played field hockey, basketball, baseball and track, winning her major letter in both schools for women's sports. She joined the Meridian Life Fitness Gym at the age of 81. She continued to drive herself to the gym for an hour's workout every other day of her life until shortly after she celebrated her 95th birthday. Her major at Bucknell was in English with a field of concentration in Journalism and a double minor, one in French and one in Philosophy.
She joined the Glen Ridge Congregational Church when a teenager, sang in the Choir and was the Dealer Manager of the Glen Ridge Antiques Show for 13 years before moving to Brielle, where she was a "Friend" of the Church in Brielle and a member of the Union Landing Historical Society. As a teenager, she was a model for Eugenie Marron, a prominent Brielle artist. Her passion at that time was for fast boats. At the age of 80, she developed a passion for kayaking, owning and using her own kayak until the age of 95 on the Manasquan River. She could not paddle because of her cancer surgery, so she bought herself a kayak with pedals, like a bicycle, and a rudder. Along with Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart, she was entrusted with the duties and responsibilities as Captain of the "African Queen" for one memorable day in May of 1994, in the waters off of Key Largo.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Richard D. Wurfel, Sr., their daughter Anne Louise, a brother Lloyd M. Felmly, Jr., and a nephew Lloyd M. Felmly, III.
Survivors include her son Richard D. Wurfel, Jr., and his loving wife Carolyn, of Windham, Maine, son David Allyn Wurfel of Point Pleasant, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and all the friendly loving and loved baby boomers who knew her affectionately as "Ma".
A "Celebration of Life" will be held for her sometime in the summer of 2020. Per her wish, it will be an "Ice Cream Social" followed by a viewing of the Point Pleasant Beach fireworks show from the front yard of her beloved home of 83 years, known as "Driftwood".
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church in Brielle or the .
Ma's family would like to thank her friends for their love and compassion, and their expressions of sympathy. We also thank the staff of the Hackensack Meridian and Compassus Hospice team who cared for her towards the end of her life
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019