Janice G. Gibson
Toms River - Janice G. Gibson, 92, of Toms River, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7th, with her children, daughter Susan Gibson of Toms River and son Thomas Gibson of Jackson by her side. She was a loving mother and wife to Francis L. Gibson, who preceded her in death in 2006.
Janice was a 1944 graduate of Holyoke High School and graduated from the School of Nursing, Holyoke Hospital, Massachusetts in 1947. She married Francis and moved to New York City where she worked as a nurse at St. Vincent's Hospital in Greenwich Village. Next, she moved to Japan for 10 years, back to the States in 1972, a year in California, a year in Massachusetts, and then settled in New Jersey. After raising her children, she became head nurse at the Garden State Manor Nursing Home in Holmdel, NJ.
Janice was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church and a member of the Silver Ridge West Travel Club.
Visiting will be Sunday April 14th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10:30 AM Tuesday April 16th at St. Maximilian Kolbe R. C. Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzeimer's Research Foundation, www.alzinfo.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019