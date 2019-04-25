|
|
Janice Helmer
Pine Beach - Janice Helmer, 78, of Pine Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully at Rose Garden Nursing & Rehab Center in Toms River on April 1, 2019. She was born in Newark, NJ, to the late Frederick and Helen Helmer. Helen was a very creative person. She owned and operated "One Crafty Lady" in Pine Beach and enjoyed helping people with decorating tips. She was also an avid bow and arrow hunter and known for her "Scrooge" parties.
Helen is survived by her son Christopher Dean Decker and wife Rubina of Danville, CA; daughter Lisa Whitman and husband Dale of Lawndale, CA; grandson Sean; and her dear neighbors Doreen and Gene Danyo and "Lump".
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 27th, from 1 to 3 PM with a Service at 2:30 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019