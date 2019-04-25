Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Janice Helmer Obituary
Janice Helmer

Pine Beach - Janice Helmer, 78, of Pine Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully at Rose Garden Nursing & Rehab Center in Toms River on April 1, 2019. She was born in Newark, NJ, to the late Frederick and Helen Helmer. Helen was a very creative person. She owned and operated "One Crafty Lady" in Pine Beach and enjoyed helping people with decorating tips. She was also an avid bow and arrow hunter and known for her "Scrooge" parties.

Helen is survived by her son Christopher Dean Decker and wife Rubina of Danville, CA; daughter Lisa Whitman and husband Dale of Lawndale, CA; grandson Sean; and her dear neighbors Doreen and Gene Danyo and "Lump".

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 27th, from 1 to 3 PM with a Service at 2:30 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019
