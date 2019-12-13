Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Resources
Janice M. Koenig

Janice M. Koenig Obituary
Janice M. Koenig

Toms River - Janice M. Koenig 79, of Toms River passed away December 12, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

Born in Jersey City Janice was a cosmetic consultant for JC Penny's in Toms River.

She was the wife of the late Lawrence Koenig.

Surviving are her sons James Cobianchi, Louis Cobianchi, daughters Susan Cobianchi, Danielle Hawley and ex daughter in law MaryAnn Cobianchi. Also surviving are her grandchildren Jimmy, Janette, Kristina, Chelsea, Louis, Ryan, and 6 great grandchildren.

Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
