Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Toms River - Janice Betty MacLean Angster, 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband at her home on December 29, 2019.

Janice was an Officer and Minister in the Salvation Army Corps since 1960. During her career, she ministered throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New York until her retirement in 2005. In 1996, Janice served as a grief counselor at the Flight 800 Disaster in Long Island and at the Staten Island Morgue following 9/11. Even in retirement, Janice served others by volunteering to aid victims of Superstorm Sandy.

Janice was widowed from her loving husband, David MacLean, in 2004. She was fortunate to find love again and married Edward Angster in 2010.

Janice is survived by her husband, Edward F. Angster, daughter and son-in-love, Debra and Shawn Eckley, and grandsons, Mathew and Adam Eckley. She is survived by her stepchildren; Charity and Bruce Kennedy, Aprilette Rose, Mary and Butch Porrino, Beverlee Tegeder, Edward Angster and Sydney Yarnold, Faith Angster and Keith Dillard, Justina Sontag, Walter and Toni Angster, Monica Angster, and Larry Angster. She is also survived by 26 step-grandchildren and 3 great step-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Janice loved to travel and experience new adventures. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her generous heart and unyielding faith.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
