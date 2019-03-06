Janice Marie Buus (née Carey)



Janice Marie Buus, 81, from Holmdel died on March 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota where she was raised with her 4 brothers and 5 sisters. There she met and married Robert Buus, her husband of 60 years. They moved to Holmdel in 1966 where they raised their three children. She was a loving and devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren above all else. For many years, she volunteered at her church and at various nursing homes.



Surviving are her husband, Robert Buus; her daughter Colleen & Bill Cranney of Exton, PA; her son Richard Buus of Fishers, IN; her daughter Karen & Joe Poch of New Egypt, NJ; her sister Mary Marthaler of Mesa, AZ; and six grandchildren: Ryan Poch, Julie Cranney, Kevin Cranney, Alex Poch, Kaitlyn Poch and Isabel Buus.



The family wishes to thank Andrea Copp for her compassionate care for the past several months.



There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catharine's Church in Holmdel on Friday, March 8 at 9:15 am. Interment will be at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum on Route 520 in Marlboro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or http://stjude.org



Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019