Janice Marilyn White



Kingsland, GA - Janice M. White, age 85 of Kingsland, GA, passed away Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL.



Janice was born in Neptune City to the late Harry and Vera Matthews. Janice and her late husband, Harold G. White, raised their family in Wall Township before moving in 1991 to Kingsland, GA to be the owners and operators of the KOA campground. Her smiling face welcomed countless visitors traveling to and from their vacations in sunny Florida.



Janice is survived by her sons, John White and wife, Randee of Madison, TN, Kevin White and wife, Margaret of Spring Hill, FL, and Darrin White and wife, Cindy of St. Marys, GA, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her many nieces, nephews and in-laws.



A funeral service will be held at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, GA. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys, GA.









