Janice Pierce Moen
Martic Twp., PA - Janice Pierce Moen departed her earthly life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home in Martic Township, PA with her loving family around her. She was born on November 6, 1929 in Wall Township, New Jersey to Edward and Hilda (Dangler) Pierce. Janice graduated from Manasquan High School in 1947. She was employed by Belmar National Bank for many years until she left banking to raise her family. She married Martin Moen in 1954 and shared 63 wonderful years of marriage before his death in 2017.
Janice is survived by her sister, Helen Pierce Newman of Whiting, NJ, three children Robert Moen husband of Vickie Chan Moen, Ellen Moen Hurston wife of Edwin Hurston, and Cheryl Moen Vermey as well as grandchildren Martin, Olivia, Elizabeth and Angel and great grandchildren Robert, Arya and Nahiomy.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert.
Mrs. Moen, along with her husband Martin, were lifelong members of the United Methodist Church where they sang in the choir, taught religious education, and were part of many other church groups and organizations.
Janice and Martin enjoyed many years do-si-doing as square dancers with the Jersey Shore Promenaders complete with the dazzling costumes!
Janice expressed her love through food and was always happy to fix you something good to eat or bake you some of her famous chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed doing crafts and learned new things regularly, whether knitting hats for babies or sewing Ellen's prom dress. There was nothing she couldn't figure out.
Her biggest joy was being a mother, grandmother and especially being Martin's partner in their life together. Theirs was a special love that set a wonderful example for everyone who knew them. They were a team, and while Marty was the front-man, Janice was the quiet force in the background helping to make it all happen. She was Ginger to his Fred, the cheerleader to her quarterback. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Interment will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
