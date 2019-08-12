Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
Janice Veronica Bailey

Janice Veronica Bailey Obituary
Janice Veronica Bailey

Aberdeen - Janice Veronica Bailey, 83, formerly of Aberdeen, passed away at her home on Sunday August 11, 2019 in Jackson. Born in Newark, she lived in Aberdeen and Ft. Lauderdale, FL before moving to Jackson 5 ½ years ago. Janice was a secretary and worked at PSE&G, Newark, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Russell Alan Bailey.

Surviving are 2 sons and their wives Edward M and Katherine L Bailey of Jackson and Russell A and Maureen Bailey of Pt. Pleasant, 3 grandchildren Alannah Bailey of Franklin Twp., Matthew Bailey & Kevin Bailey both of Pt. Pleasant, 2 step grandchildren John Habinowski & Jamie Habinowski and the Dillemuth family of Chesterfield, NJ.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 6-8 PM on Tuesday August 13, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. Funeral Service will be Tuesday evening at 7:30pm. Janice will be interred alongside her husband, Russell at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens North, Pompano, FL. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019
