Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Jared Crippen
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Brick - Jared Crippen, 16 of Brick passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born in Lakewood, NJ and lived in Brick his whole life. Jared was a sophomore at Brick Memorial High School, Brick . Jared was a member of the Varsity Lacrosse Team and Varsity Wresting Team at Brick Memorial High School. He also loved to surf.

Surviving are his parents Laura Lowney and Bernard Crippen; his maternal grandfather James Lowney and his wife MaryAnn; his maternal grandmother Karen Borchard and her husband Bobby; his paternal grandmother Mary Crippen; five siblings Jaden, Elyse, Simone, Darien and Destini Crippen; his aunts and uncles Melissa and Michael Nyegaard, James Lowney, Jr., Lindsay and Trent Ginger and Kenny Daniel, Chris and Nicole Crippen, Craig and Sean Crippen. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Robert Johnson.

Visitation will be Saturday April 27, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Jared's memory may be made to Surfrider Foundation Jersey Shore Chapter, https://secured.surfrider.org/memorial
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019
