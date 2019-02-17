|
Jason E. Chapter
Manasquan - Jason E. Chapter, 46, of Manasquan, NJ, passed away on February 14, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. He was born in Bayonne, NJ, grew up in Toms River, and was a longtime resident of Ocean County. Jason worked in the construction industry and was a member of the Carpenters Union of NYC, NY. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed sailing. Jason was an artist specializing in tattoos. He enjoyed life to the fullest.
Jason is survived by his father Robert Chapter and wife Mary, his mother Margaret Sullivan, his children: Collin, Tyler, Patrick and Claudia Chapter, his fiancé Alex Hanna; his brother Sean Chapter; his sisters Kassandra Wells, Shannon Chapter and Kelly Ann Sullivan; his special uncle Chip Chapter, and many caring uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19th, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019