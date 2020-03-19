Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason E. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason E. Thompson Obituary
Jason E. Thompson

Jason Edward Thompson, 44 of Long Branch, affectionately known as "Sharule", passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Long Branch, to Tommy Simmons and Dorothy Thompson, where he spent most of his life. Jason was a devoted father who had a comedic personality and an ability to tell stories that made you laugh. His laughter was contagious and he found ways to make you smile. Viewing and reflections will begin at 11am on Saturday March 21st at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -