Jason E. Thompson
Jason Edward Thompson, 44 of Long Branch, affectionately known as "Sharule", passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Long Branch, to Tommy Simmons and Dorothy Thompson, where he spent most of his life. Jason was a devoted father who had a comedic personality and an ability to tell stories that made you laugh. His laughter was contagious and he found ways to make you smile. Viewing and reflections will begin at 11am on Saturday March 21st at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020