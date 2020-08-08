1/1
Jason Thomas Bucks
1978 - 2020
Jason Thomas Bucks

Mount Laurel - Jason Thomas Bucks, 42, of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Jason was born on June 22nd, 1978 in Red Bank, NJ, to Thomas and Susan (Yetka) Bucks and was an older brother to Matthew, Laura, and Karen. He married the girl of his dreams, Allison (Gregory) Bucks and had two wonderful children, Natalie and Gregory.

Before becoming a Master Boiler at Powerhouse, he belonged to the Pipefitters Union and spent years working with his beloved family at the George A. Yetka Corporation.

Jason was a loving soul who cared deeply for his family. He adored Allison and was her perfect match. From sports outings to snuggles on the couch, Legos with Gregory to basketball with Natalie, Jason and his family shared a deep love. Those memories will comfort his loved ones forever.

He was a lovable jokester. No one was safe. And, it made everyone love him that much more.

He had a passion for music and movies, and Star Wars was his favorite - a passion that he has undoubtedly passed on to his children. He was rarely without his iPod and headphones and debated with all that Led Zeppelin was the greatest band of all time. He loved the Yankees and Giants and never missed a chance to celebrate their superiority over the Phillies and Eagles.

Jason will be forever missed by his wife, two children, parents, grandparents, siblings, and enormous extended family and friends.

Services will be held at John Day Funeral Home located at 85 Riverside Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Tuesday, August 11th from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm for family and 6:00 pm-8:00 pm for friends.

In lieu of flowers, Jason's family would appreciate donations to a cause dear to his heart (http://www.nationalMSsociety.org/).




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
AUG
11
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
