Jay D. Patten
Long Branch - Jay D. Patten of Long Branch and Monmouth Beach passed away unexpectedly on August 19th. Jay was the beloved son of Donna Weidelman and husband Jerry Weidelman, brother of Thomas, sister Amy and father to Gabriella Joy.
Predeceased by his father Thomas Patten in 2017. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jay was a talented artist, a master ironworker and worked extremely hard. He always said the best thing that ever happened to him was the birth of his daughter Gabriella.
Mass will be held at The Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach on Thursday August 29th at 10:30 am.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019