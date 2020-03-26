|
|
Jayne P. Evans
Forked River - Jayne P. Evans, 68, of Forked River, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 25, 2020. Born in Jersey City, she lived many years in Beachwood and New York state before moving back to Forked River in 1989. She was a graduate of Central Regional High School and Ocean County College. Mrs. Evans was a Social Work Case Manager with the Ocean County Board of Social Services in Toms River where she performed many years of dedicated service to those families she helped and managed a support group for caregivers of Alzheimer's Patients. Prior to that, she was a manager with 21 Plus Inc., a non-profit organization serving adults with developmental disabilities. Jayne was predeceased by her father Donald P. Worrall in 1999 and her nephew Ryan Worrall in 2011.
Surviving are her three daughters, Erinn Byers and her husband Mark, Kristen Wickham and her husband Thomas, and Caitlin Nogalo and her fiancé Brandon Morris; her mother Helen Worrall; her three siblings, Donna Jorgensen, Kelly Nutwell and Patrick D. Worrall; her five grandchildren, Regan, Paige, Grace, Brenna and Ethan, whom she adored. Jayne also loved her extended family and friends very much.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the future. For expressions of condolences, please visit (www.mastapetermemorialhome.com). Contributions in Jayne's memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org) or to: Congenital Hyperinsulinism International (www.congenitalhi.org), and would be appreciated. Mastapeter Memorial Home, Bayville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020