Jayne Shalkowski
Middletown - Jayne Shalkowski, 61, of Middletown, NJ, died on May 21, 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. She was born in Staten Island, NY. Jayne was a Guidance Counselor and Cheerleading Coach for St. John Vianney for over 40 years and she was also the Cheerleading Coach at Montclair State for 14 years. She loved her role as a guidance counselor and she found fulfillment in touching so many young lives. Her greatest love was for her family, her beloved husband and daughter, her siblings, whom she was very close to, her mother, and her nieces and nephews.
Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Bernard Shalkowski; her daughter, Staci Shalkowski; her mother, Harriet Jeffreys (nee Glenn); her three brothers, Glenn Jeffreys, Harry Jeffreys, Richard Jeffreys; her sister, Susan Lang; and her many nieces and nephews.
Jayne was preceded in death by her father, Richard Jeffreys.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2019 at 8 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Friday, May 24, 2019 at 9:15 am at St. Catharine's RC Church, Middletown Rd., Holmdel.
In lieu of flowers. please consider a contribution in Jayne's name to the at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019