Jean A. Creveling
1921 - 2020
Jean A. Creveling

Point Pleasant - Jean Creveling, lovingly known as Nan, age 99 of Point Pleasant, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born in Bayonne, N.J. and spent her summers in Point Pleasant. Jean and her husband, Connor, of 53 years moved to Point Pleasant permanently when she retired.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. Jean was predeceased by her parents Annabelle and Peter Sweeney, her husband Conner and her dear friends Fay and Nick Jaworovich. She is survived by her daughter, Anabel Jaworovich and husband Jay, her son Robert, 7 grandsons, their spouses and girlfriends, and her 14 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 9am- 11am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Van Hise & Callagan, 812 Arnold Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Forest Green Park Cemetery, Morganville




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
Funeral services provided by
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
July 25, 2020
Jean (Nan) was a wonderful, smart ,loving and classy lady. It was our honor to know her. I always enjoyed our conversations. May you Rest In Peace Jean! ❤
Susan Spoto
