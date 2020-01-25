|
|
Jean Amend McCabe
Sea Girt - Jean Amend McCabe, a long-time resident of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Jean was born in East Orange and raised in South Orange before moving to Sea Girt in 1959. Jean was a graduate of Columbia High School, Maplewood and attended the College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown. She dedicated her adult life to raising her family and was a long-time active parishioner at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Sea Girt. She also volunteered on the Sea Girt Election Day Polling Committee for many years, and enjoyed her part-time work at Stern's Department Store in Neptune after her children headed off for college and careers.
Jean married her late husband, Col. Jerome J. McCabe, USAF, in 1951. During the early years of their marriage they resided in Washington DC, Mexico City, and Kansas City KS, before moving to Sea Girt.
Jean was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She is survived by her six children and spouses, Jerry, Jr. and Maggie McCabe, Amherst NH, Michele and Kevin Tubbs, Appleton WI, Carol McCabe-Moore, Lakewood NJ, Colleen McCabe-Addonizio, Tinton Falls NJ, Marc McCabe, Jersey City NJ and Seton and Eric Pannkuk, Wall NJ.
She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Maureen and Jason Rives, Charlestown MA, Katie and Michael Bailey, Baltimore MD, Courtney and Tyler Bisbee, Manalapan NJ, Jessica Tubbs and Matthew Tubbs, Appleton WI, Elizabeth McCabe and Ian McCabe, Meredith NH (formerly Westfield NJ) and Halle Pannkuk, Wall NJ. In addition, she is survived by two great-grandchildren, Cian Bailey, Baltimore MD and Andrew Bisbee, Manalapan NJ.
Jean was pre-deceased by her parents, George Peter Amend and Marie Reilly Amend, and her husband of fifty-one years, Col. Jerome McCabe. She was also pre-deceased by her sisters, Kathleen Gilligan and Joan Amend, by two infant children, Stephen McCabe and George McCabe, and by her son-in-law, Joseph Addonizio.
Visitation will take place at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd, Wall, on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:30 A.M., followed by interment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Wall Township.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020