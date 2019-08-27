|
Jean Ann Brown Worthington
Spring Lake Heights - Mrs. Jean Ann Brown Worthington, 93, of Spring Lake Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was a loving and giving person to her family, friends, and Church family at First Presbyterian Church, Manasquan.
Jean was born on September 13, 1925 at Ann May Hospital, Spring Lake. After graduating from Manasquan High School, she received her Registered Nurse Degree at Monmouth Medical Center, before beginning her nursing career at Fitkin Hospital, which, like Ann May, would become what is now known as Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She would go on to manage several medical practices, before retiring from Monmouth County Associates OB/GYN, in Wall.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, Chief Robert Worthington (Spring Lake Heights Police Dept.), her parents, Norman and Blanche Brown, and her siblings, Norman Brown and Ruth Queen. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Seuffert and her husband Russell, Barbara Worthington, and Lynn Garrett, as well as her granddaughters, Zoe Reiniger and Lyndsey Ann Burns, and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Jean Burns. Also surviving are Jean's nephews, Richard Queen, Joseph H. Brown, and Richard Waldeyer, and her cousins, Dr. Frederick Blades, Harold Blades, and Nancy Fatima, as well as their families.
Jean's daughters will receive visitors at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 4-8 PM. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church at a later date. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 16 Virginia Avenue, Manasquan NJ 08736. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019