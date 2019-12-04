|
Jean Ann Cotter
Hazlet - Jean Ann Cotter, 86, of Hazlet for 54 years, passed away Thursday, November 28th surrounded by her beloved family. Jean was born in Manhattan, New York to the late Frank and Anna Vara. Jean was a devoted parishioner of Holy Family RC Church in Union Beach and volunteered in their thrift shop. She worked for many years as a security guard for Bell Labs in Holmdel. Jean was also a member of the Bayshore Senior Center in Keansburg. An avid lover of music, she enjoyed singing and dancing and the likes of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. She was also a big fan of Judge Judy, Dr. Phil and Fox News. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Michael J. Cotter, in 2007. She is survived by her loving children, Michael F. Cotter of Hazlet and Eileen Salerno and husband Anthony of Holmdel and her cherished grandchildren, Tara Ann Salerno and Anthony Michael Salerno of Holmdel. Jean is also predeceased by her siblings, Walter Vara, Buddy Vara, Violet Graw and Lorraine Vara. All services private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jean's memory through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/jean-ann-cotter for Alzheimer's New Jersey or the . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
