Spring Lake Heights - Jean Ann Mangold, 92, Spring Lake Heights, NJ, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, parishioner, community member and friend to many, Jean was born December 29, 1926 in Jenkintown, PA. She grew up in Abbington, PA excelling in school and sports and attending Gettysburg College where she played field hockey. She was most proud of her large family and enjoyed every moment of raising her children and subsequently spending time with her 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.



There were few things she loved more than a day at the beach, swimming, watching thunderstorms over the ocean, mystery novels, the daily crossword puzzle, a hot fudge sundae, all animals and spending time with friends and family. She was fiercely loyal, a sympathetic listener and never afraid to speak her mind.



Jean is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Joseph X. Mangold, her son who died at birth, Richard Mangold, her parents, Russell C. Leidy and Ann Elizabeth Dobbins, her three brothers, her son-in-law Robert Rhodes and her grandson R.J. Mangold. She is survived by her children John Mangold, Barbara and Scott Guibord, Jeanne Heather Rhodes, Ann and Alfred Soles, Mary Lou and Thomas Britton, Nancy and Glen Kurtz, Richard and Edna Mangold, Robert and Colleen Mangold; and grandchildren (and their spouses) Michael and Ellen Mangold, Matthew and Heather Mangold, Jennifer Mangold, Brooke and Jonathan Collins, Ryan Trengrove, Christine (Guibord) Woodside and Stephen Woodside, Kimberly and David Novak, Lauren and Matthew Post, Robert and Jennifer Mangold, Meghan and Anthony Perrone, Katherine Kurtz, Glen Todd Kurtz, Christian Mangold, Jack Mangold, Adrienne Padula and her many loving great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



We feel blessed beyond measure to have had Jean in our lives for so many years. A mass celebrating her life will be held at 12 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune with a visitation immediately preceding at 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean's name to Meridian Hospice.