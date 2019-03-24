Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Setzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann Setzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Ann Setzer Obituary
Jean Ann Setzer

Whiting - Jean Ann Setzer of Whiting, N.J. Formerly of Milltown, N.J. Died suddenly March, 21, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband George Setzer. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Kozakiewicz and four sons Joseph, George. Richard and Thomas Setzer.....seven grandchildren - Kimberly Setzer, Kelly Woliszek. Joshua Setzer, Rebecca Setzer, Abigail Setzer, Christal Setzer and Jason Setzer and three great grandchildren and a sister Geraldine Mohan colts neck, NJ

She will be interred at the side of her husband at a private memorial service at Franklin memorial park
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.