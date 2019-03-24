|
|
Jean Ann Setzer
Whiting - Jean Ann Setzer of Whiting, N.J. Formerly of Milltown, N.J. Died suddenly March, 21, 2019.
She was predeceased by her husband George Setzer. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Kozakiewicz and four sons Joseph, George. Richard and Thomas Setzer.....seven grandchildren - Kimberly Setzer, Kelly Woliszek. Joshua Setzer, Rebecca Setzer, Abigail Setzer, Christal Setzer and Jason Setzer and three great grandchildren and a sister Geraldine Mohan colts neck, NJ
She will be interred at the side of her husband at a private memorial service at Franklin memorial park
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019