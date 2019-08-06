|
|
Jean B. Lynch
Middletown - Jean B. Lynch, 96, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born in Massachusetts to the late Stephan and Anna Konopka. In 1951, Jean met and married her husband Wilbur and they settled in Middletown to raise their family. Jean impressed everyone she knew with her fabulous baking skills. She was an amazing seamstress who took care of all her children's needs throughout the years. Most of all, Jean loved spending time with her family.
Jean is predeceased by her beloved husband Wilbur A. Lynch. Surviving are her three loving children Jeffrey, Karen and Robyn and her granddaughter Stephanie Lynch.
A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Jean's memory to Middletown Helps Its Own, PO Box 105, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758. Please visit Jean's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019