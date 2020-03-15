|
Jean Baddorf
Singer Island - Jean E. Baddorf, age 94, of Singer Island, FL, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Born and raised in New York City, Mrs. Baddorf graduated from Hunter College in the year 1945. Jean moved to the Jersey Shore with her family in 1960. Prior to her retirement, Jean was a statistician for several years at Revlon and built a 20 year career as a Math Teacher at Brick High School. She is predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Louise Nicolini, her husband Robert, and her brother Anthony. Surviving are her daughters, Marian and her husband Jim, Bernadette and her husband Tim; her grandchildren, Ryan (Taylor), Andrew, Christine (Thomas), Erin (Michael), Ashley (Nicholas), Stephanie, and Jaclyn (Kevin); and her great grandchildren, Ryan Eleanor and Reese. Jean is also survived by her sisters, Teresa Bruno and Patricia Cicetti, and many nieces and nephews. Jean adored her grandchildren and was very close with all of them. She will be missed dearly. Everyone who has ever met Jean remembers her fondly, with a smile, and has a funny story to tell about her. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. Committal will be private. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. The family has requested that donations may be made in her name to the Brookdale Community College Foundation to be used for a Math student.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 15, 2020