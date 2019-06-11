|
|
Jean Blythe
Amelia Court House, VA - Jean Elizabeth Blythe, 75, of Amelia Court House, Virginia, formerly of New Jersey, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 with her loving husband Paul by her side.
Jean was born on January 22, 1944 in Bronx, New York. She was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. She is survived by her husband of 16 years Paul Blythe; daughter Diane Carrieri; three sons Michael (Ann Marie) Carrieri, Chris Carrieri and Greg (Stephanie) Carrieri; six grandchildren, Kevin, Arielle, Bobby, Liam, Samantha and Greg; one great grandchild Dominic; sister-in-law Joan Moll; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Joseph Moll and Josephine Blasius Moll; siblings John Richard Moll, Janice Moll Grimmeyer and Joanne Moll Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am Thursday, June 13, at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Roman Catholic Church, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019