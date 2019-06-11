Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Blythe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Blythe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Blythe Obituary
Jean Blythe

Amelia Court House, VA - Jean Elizabeth Blythe, 75, of Amelia Court House, Virginia, formerly of New Jersey, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 with her loving husband Paul by her side.

Jean was born on January 22, 1944 in Bronx, New York. She was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. She is survived by her husband of 16 years Paul Blythe; daughter Diane Carrieri; three sons Michael (Ann Marie) Carrieri, Chris Carrieri and Greg (Stephanie) Carrieri; six grandchildren, Kevin, Arielle, Bobby, Liam, Samantha and Greg; one great grandchild Dominic; sister-in-law Joan Moll; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Joseph Moll and Josephine Blasius Moll; siblings John Richard Moll, Janice Moll Grimmeyer and Joanne Moll Murphy.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am Thursday, June 13, at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Roman Catholic Church, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now