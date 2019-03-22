|
|
Jean Bryan Montfort
Matawan - Jean Bryan Montfort, 72, of Matawan, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019 in Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel, NJ with her family by her side. She was born on December 5, 1946 in Seymour, Indiana to Hugh Bryan and Lillian Grissom Bryan. She was raised in Tampico, Indiana by her father Hugh Bryan and stepmother, Fern Bryan. Jean graduated from Brownstown Central High School in Brownstown, Indiana and attended Florida Southern College. She was married to Robert Montfort in Columbus, Indiana, June 13, 1970. Jean retired May 30, 2013, serving as Borough Clerk for Matawan for 15 years. She is survived by her husband Robert Montfort, two children and their spouses Michelle Harrell and husband Jon, Melissa Montfort and husband Jack White; two grandchildren Jocelyn Lamonea and Jadyn Lamonea; sister and brother-in-law Sandra Kovener and Norris Kovener; in-laws William and Dorothy Montfort; brother-in-law Richard Montfort along with a large extended family. Family and friends may visit Sunday, March 24th, 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. A Funeral Service will commence at 1:00pm on Monday, March 25th at the First Baptist Church, 232 Main Street in Matawan. Private Cremation will follow. A Memorial Service will also be held at a later date in Swansboro, North Carolina and a private graveside service will be at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Dudleytown, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jean's memory through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/jean-montfort for the or the Monmouth County SPCA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 22, 2019