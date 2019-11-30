Services
Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 681-4455
Jean E. Schepis

Jean E Schepis

Wall - Jean E Schepis, age 75 of Wall, NJ passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. She was born in Neptune and raised in Wall. Jean was a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her brother and her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Richard F Schepis. Three children; Dody Schwarz of Lakewood, Lisa Ormsbee of Wall and Scotty and his wife Sandi of Wall. Six grandchildren; Samantha, Heather, Cody, Ricky, Jonathan and Everett. She also leaves one Great Grandson Avery.

Interment Private. Johnson McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138, Wall is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
