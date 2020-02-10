Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Jean Folchetti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Folchetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean F. Folchetti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean F. Folchetti Obituary
Jean F. Folchetti

Lakewood - Jean F. Folchetti, age 97 of Lakewood, Leisure Village West, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Hampton Ridge Nursing Home. She was born and raised in Jersey City. Jean worked as a bookkeeper for Wallace Machine Tool Company in Hackensack for many years. She is predeceased by her husband Michael Folchetti. Surviving are her sons, Robert Danzi and his wife Marci, and John Danzi and his wife Deborah, her daughter, Jo-Ann Krzeminski and her husband Jerry and 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Wednesday from 12pm to 4pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A service will take place on Thursday, 10am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -