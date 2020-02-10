|
|
Jean F. Folchetti
Lakewood - Jean F. Folchetti, age 97 of Lakewood, Leisure Village West, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Hampton Ridge Nursing Home. She was born and raised in Jersey City. Jean worked as a bookkeeper for Wallace Machine Tool Company in Hackensack for many years. She is predeceased by her husband Michael Folchetti. Surviving are her sons, Robert Danzi and his wife Marci, and John Danzi and his wife Deborah, her daughter, Jo-Ann Krzeminski and her husband Jerry and 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Wednesday from 12pm to 4pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A service will take place on Thursday, 10am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020