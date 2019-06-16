|
Jean F. Ventura
Toms River - Jean F Ventura, age 89 of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday evening, June 10, 2019 at the Fountainview Care Center in Lakewood.
Her passion in life was her family. She is survived by Her husband, Frank S. Ventura, Jr., two Daughters; Sharon Baxter and Nancy Forys, four Grandchildren and four Great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, N.J. 08562.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting D'Elia Funeral Home in Lakewood, NJ at deliafuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the of New Jersey or the Associated Humane Societies of New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019