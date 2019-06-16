Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel
350 Provinceline Road
Wrightstown, NJ
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Ventura
Jean F. Ventura

Jean F. Ventura


1929 - 2019
Jean F. Ventura Obituary
Jean F. Ventura

Toms River - Jean F Ventura, age 89 of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday evening, June 10, 2019 at the Fountainview Care Center in Lakewood.

Her passion in life was her family. She is survived by Her husband, Frank S. Ventura, Jr., two Daughters; Sharon Baxter and Nancy Forys, four Grandchildren and four Great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, N.J. 08562.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting D'Elia Funeral Home in Lakewood, NJ at deliafuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the of New Jersey or the Associated Humane Societies of New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019
