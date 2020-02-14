|
Jean Falciani
Bayonne - Jean Falciani 91 of Bayonne, NJ died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall. Born in Bronx, NY, Jean lived in Bayonne before moving to Howell in 2015. Jean was a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Church, Bayonne, NJ. Jean was a woman of faith who loved the beach and spending time at her home in Lavallette, NJ. Jean was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved spending time with them.
Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband August "Gus" Falciani in 1999. Surviving are her children, Michael Falciani and his wife Debby of Bayonne, Bart Falciani and his wife Kate of Sea Girt, Gina Haake and her husband Don of Howell. She also leaves her grandchildren, Danielle Restivo and her husband Chaz, Deana Farinick and her husband John, Michael Falciani and his wife Jenn, Christopher Haake and his wife Kristen, Evan Falciani, Jenna Haake and her fiancé J.J. Perna, great grandchildren, Giovana and Gabriella Restivo, Isabella and Johnny Farinick, Jaxon Falciani, Logan Haake. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Geraldine LaPalerma and Claire Falciani and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-5 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 9:30 AM at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Pkwy., Sea Girt. Please go directly to church, there will not be a procession from the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 2 Princess Road Suite D Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or , 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020