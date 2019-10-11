|
Jean (Kaufman) Frank
Toms River - Jean (Kaufman) Frank, 98, of Toms River, NJ, widow of Joseph J. Frank, died Monday September 30th at Sunrise of Jackson, NJ. She was born in New York City, was formerly of Suffern and New City, NY and Closter and Teaneck, NJ and resided in Toms River for 34 years. Before her retirement, she was employed by US Monitor in New City NY, as well as being a homemaker since her marriage in 1941. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Toms River. She leaves two sons, Robert Frank (Mary) of Saint Michaels, MD and James Frank (Linda) of Jackson, NJ as well as multiple nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her older sister, Estelle Zike, and her brother, Charles Kaufman. A funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday October 19th at Christ Episcopal Church, 415 Washington Street, Toms River NJ. Burial will be in the Memorial Garden at Christ Episcopal Church. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Quinn-Hopping, Toms River NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019