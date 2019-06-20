Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Jean Grace Woodruff


Jean Grace Woodruff


1938 - 2019
Jean Grace Woodruff Obituary
Jean Grace Woodruff

Lacey Township - Jean Grace Woodruff, age 80, of Lacey Township, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Born and raised in Paterson, she lived in Garfield, NJ before moving to Ocean County in 1978.

Jean was a real estate agent working for several agencies, most notably United Real Estate Associates before her retirement in 2016.

Jean is survived by her beloved husband Edward Woodruff, her sons Edward Otte and his wife Penny Otte, William Hokien and his partner Erick Paredes, and her daughter Sandra Otte and her partner Kim Kain. Also surviving are her two brothers Raymond Ullmer and his wife Janet Ullmer, and Donald Ullmer and his wife Marion Ullmer and her grandchild Joshua Otte.

Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019, from 10 am - 12 pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ. A service will be held at 12 pm at the funeral home followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery located in Toms River, NJ. Condolences can be sent to Carmonabolenfh.com

Donations can be made to the Popcorn Zoo in Ocean Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 20, 2019
