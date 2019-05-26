|
|
Jean Holloway
Brick - Jean Holloway, age 91, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Shorrock Gardens Care Center. Jean was born in Neptune, NJ and grew up in Belmar, NJ. She was a graduate of Manasquan High School. After her graduation Jean worked for First Energy Corp as an administrative assistant for 30 years. Jean lived in Spring Lake most of her life before moving to Leisure Village in Lakewood, NJ in her later years. She loved to travel all over the world and she loved to play music on her organ. Everyone who met her loved her.
Jean was predeceased by her first husband Kenneth Newman and her second husband Harry Holloway. She is survived by her two loving daughters Mary Gerichter of Venice, FL and Karen Boocher of Plymouth, IN and she is also survived by her four grandchildren Kyle Struthers of Tampa, FL, Michael Struthers of Venice, FL, Marc Stump of Plymouth, IN and Jennifer Strickland of Plymouth, IN. Jean is also survived by her four loving great grandchildren Sierra and Emma Strickland and Alec and Pheara Stump of Plymouth, IN.
There will be a private family ceremony at a later date. At Jean's request in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America at alzfdn.org. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019